You Should Know

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Tuesday, March 2

The Mineral County Family Resource Network will hold its general membership meeting Tuesday, March 2, at noon by Zoom. Register in advance for this meeting at

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtd-mhrT4tG9JMJBiBVKvL6MMhudNtNtwV After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Town of Carpendale will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall. The meetings are open to the public.

Wednesday, March 3

The Potomac Valley Conservation District board will meet Wednesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. by teleconference ONLY. Call-in instructions are posted on the district webpage www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or by contacting the office at 304-822-5174. The public is invited to participate.

Saturday, March 6

The Fountain Ruritan will be holding an all-you-can-eat buckwheat/pancake dinner on Saturday, March 6, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the club building on Headsville Road. The cost of the meal is $8. The meal includes buckwheat cakes, pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs and drink. Meals can be eaten in or carried out of the building. Masks must be worn into the building and social distancing will be practiced.

Saturday, March 13

The Mineral County STEM Festival will be held virtually on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, visit mineralstem.com/register.

