DMV to open Wednesday in Mineral County

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will open its branch office in Mineral County on Wednesday, March 3.

The office located at Sunrise Summit near Romney closed permanently Wednesday and work has progressed to move operations to the Potomac Plaza beside Keyser Walmart in time for next week’s opening.

According to Natalie Holcomb, public information specialist with the DMV, when the new branch opens it will be offering full services for area residents, including renewing licenses and ID cards, renewing registrations, titles, and more.

Driving tests will be given on site, and contact-free skills tests are available.

Although they encourage appointments to be made via the DMV website, they will accept walk-ins at the new location.

The new DMV is located in the portion of the plaza formerly occupied by Torch’d Fitness and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, Mineral County sheriff Forrest Ellifritz said his office has discontinued renewing motor vehicle registrations now that the DMV has a local office. The service was offered by the sheriff’s department as a convenience to county residents who had to travel to either Romney or Moorefield to renew their registrations.

Holcomb said all the employees at the Romney branch were able to transfer to the Mineral County branch.