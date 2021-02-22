Keyser man loses life in Knobley Road crash

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

SHORT GAP - A Keyser man lost his life Sunday following a one-vehicle accident on Knobley Road near Short Gap.

According to published reports, the victim was identified as Steven Robinson II, 25, of Keyser. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation determined Robinson was the operator and sole occupant of a northbound Jeep and was negotiating a left-hand curve when the vehicle traveled out of control and slid sideways before striking a tree.

West Virginia State Police assisted the investigation.

Short Gap and Fort Ashby volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.