Active virus cases in W.Va. at lowest levels in 3 months

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia have dropped to their lowest levels in three months.

The Department of Health and Human Resources said there were 8,954 active COVID-19 cases statewide on Saturday. The last time active cases were below 9,000 was on Nov. 12. Active cases have been falling rapidly since peaking at 29,257 on Jan. 10, a month after the state started administering virus vaccines.

West Virginia is on pace to have the lowest number of weekly virus cases since late October. There were 1,247 positive cases reported from Monday through Saturday of last week, health officials said.

The state reported 51 virus-related deaths in the past week, the fewest since early November and down from the record 206 deaths in early January.