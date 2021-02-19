County commissioners to hear more budget requests

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Commissioners have another full slate of budget requests scheduled for their afternoon meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners began accepting requests for funding during their Feb. 9 meeting, when they heard from the Potomac Valley Conservation District, Mineral County Health Department, Family Resource Network, Piedmont Library, Family Crisis Center, Aging & Family Services of Mineral County, and assessor Jill Cosner.

Tuesday, they have appointments to hear from the Community Trust Foundation, Keyser-Mineral County Library, Developmental Center & Workshop, Potomac Valley Transit Authority, Special Operations/Fire School, the Mineral County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Mineral County Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, they have received written requests from the Mineral County Development Authority and the Mineral County Landmarks Commission.

Other items on the commissioners’ agenda include updates on the merger between the Frankfort and Fountain public service districts, the sheriff’s need for additional cruisers, a quote for replacing carpeting on the third floor of the courthouse and repairs to the front hall hand rail, the county clerk’s need for a storage shed, and more.

Among the items under new business is a request from the National Day of Prayer committee to hold their annual vigil on the courthouse grounds. The National Day of Prayer is May 6 and the noon vigil has traditionally been held on the front lawn of the courthouse.

The meeting gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be held in the courtroom.

Those visiting the courthouse are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.