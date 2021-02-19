Bowman, accused of shooting at deputies, in court Friday

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Burlington man who was shot Aug. 14 after allegedly attempting to shoot the Mineral County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to arrest him will be back in court next month.

Logan Adam Bowman, 37, is charged with three counts each of attempted murder and wanton endangerment with a firearm, in addition to one charge of person prohibited from possessing a firearm and trespassing on property with a firearm.

Bowman was discovered by deputies on patrol on the evening of Aug. 14 when they had stopped a male subject for trespassing on CSX property near Vernon Street in Keyser.

While they were talking to that subject, deputies said a second person they identified as Bowman was also encountered and found to have had outstanding warrants against him from Grant County.

According to the sheriff’s department, when the deputies attempted to detain Bowman, he produced a handgun from his pocket at point blank range and aimed it at the deputy who was attempting to take him into custody. The deputy was able to physically deflect the handgun and all deputies took cover as Bowman continued to aim the pistol in their direction.

One of the deputies fired one round, striking Bowman in the hip.

Bowman was treated on the scene and later flown out to UPMC Western Maryland.

Friday, Bowman appeared before Judge Jay Courrier for a suppression hearing via teleconference and was represented by attorney Brian Vance.

In a suppression hearing, the defendant’s attorney moves to suppress or exclude certain evidence from a trial, especially if it is believed to have been obtained in violation of the defendant’s rights.

Vance told Judge Courrier Friday, however, that there had been no official statement taken from his client in regard to the incident, nor had any statement be taken in regard to additional, unrelated charges filed against him, including first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

“So there’s not really any suppression issues,” he said, asking Judge Courrier to go ahead and set a pretrial hearing date.

Vance added the only real issue at this point is whether the charges will be handled together or in separate trials. “I’m not really opposed (to handling them together), but it will be difficult,” he said.

Judge Courrier set the next court appearance for March 12.

“We’ll see where we are and see if we need to set up one of the trials,” Courrier said.

Bowman remains incarcerated at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.