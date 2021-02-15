Ridgeley to look at roles of mayor, council

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

RIDGELEY – With the municipal election set for June 8, the Ridgeley mayor and council are taking a closer look at how the town operates; looking to understand the role each official plays, their duties, responsibilities and boundaries.

“I think we need to define what the mayor can do with the council and without the council,” said councilman Duke Lantz. “It’s about communication and the roles are not defined.”

“It would make the mayor’s job easier,” said mayor Mark Jones.

The council is planning a work session to begin defining the roles and Lantz urged each member to jot down what they do, what they can spend, etc.

In other business, the council continues to discuss steps toward a new building.

“We need a clear guideline of what we need to follow,” said councilman Nick Imes.

In recent months, the town has looked at estimates for buildings and estimates for architectural services and is unsure how to proceed.

“Everything is money, money, money,” said Jones.

Speaking of money, Jones announced that the town received notice that the property taxes are increasing at least 10 percent for the community center and KinderCenter properties.

A letter was also received from the Mineral County Commission on a committee being formed to address dilapidated properties.

The town plans to follow-up on this and adopt the operating ordinance at its March meeting.

Councilman Warren Harness noted the two warning letters have been sent to property owners to clean-up their properties or face further action.

With recent discussion of volunteers wanting to beautify Ridgeley with warmer weather, commissioner Jim Twigg noted that he is looking into grants, which may assist with the efforts.