Elk Garden looking for ways to repair streets

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

ELK GARDEN -- With high estimates for paving, the Elk Garden mayor and council are looking at alternatives to repairing needed streets when the weather improves.

The council recently discussed how one county purchased its own small paving machine costing around $1,950. Council members feel a similar machine may be able to attach to the loader or bobcat to assist with patching. Other needed equipment such as a miller and roller could possibly be rented as needed.

It’s been over 16 months since the town hall received water damage and the town recently received an estimate of over $6,000 to finish the repairs and restoration.

Mayor Marian Droppleman reported that the estimate is being submitted to the insurance adjuster, who will visit the site and review the estimate to see how much insurance will allow toward the restoration costs.

Droppleman reported that Congressman David McKinley has reached out to them asking them to let him know three things that the town could use help with.

“He has been very helpful with our concerns so far,” she said.

In other business, the Elk Garden food distribution through the Mountaineer Food Bank has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the fire station.

In the mayor’s report, Droppleman said that questions were raised when the snow removal crew cleaned the driveways for people who had to go for surgery.

“It's the right thing to do,” announced the mayor as the council in recent years has helped when necessary provide access for those needing medical care during inclement weather.