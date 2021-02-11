Mineral County STEM Festival goes online

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - The first virtual Mineral County STEM Festival is being planned by collaborative partners for Saturday, March 13. Presenters will share hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) activities to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“The format is different but the excitement and energy about science will be the same,” Andrea Schafer said. Schafer serves as an assistant education professor with West Virginia University Potomac State College and is cocoordinator of the STEM Festival. “Topics will cover astronomy, chemistry, dinosaurs, engineering, natural and environmental sciences, and wildlife.”

“We will miss being together this year on the Potomac State College campus,” Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H agent, said. “However, we still wanted to offer an alternative to provide youths with engaging STEM experiences.”

Participation in this event is easy through Zoom. Simply sign up today at mineralstem.com/register. Once registered, families will receive the Zoom link, session times, topic descriptions, and a materials list. Most sessions will involve hands-on activities with simple, easily available materials.

“The Community Trust Foundation (CTF) provided seed funding to help establish this collaboration that benefits area youths through compelling and exciting hands-on STEM activities,” says Miltenberger.

CTF is committed to building stronger communities in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties by providing administrative services and financial management to philanthropic funds. For more information on contributing to an existing fund or establishing a new charitable fund, please call 301-876-9172 or email info@ctfinc.org.

For regular updates on the STEM Festival, like the STEM Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM. If you have questions call the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.