'Hearth Cooking' online class kicks off Extension programs

KEYSER - The WVU Extension Service is hosting “Hearth Cooking with the Hartleys” via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m.

This is a great opportunity to learn about the history and the reality of cooking on a hearth.

The instructors, Martha and Dick Hartley, have spent years researching heritage cooking and testing time-honored recipes be prepared on a hearth. Together they authored a heritage cookbook on hearth cooking.

The WVU Extension Service is offering this program as a part of a series of live and interactive Zoom programs with the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS). Classes are FREE and will be available on the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m.

“These live programs are a great opportunity to stay connected and learn new information as we continue to social distance this winter,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Mineral County Extension agent.

Topics include:

Feb. 11: Hearth Cooking with the Hartleys

Feb. 25: Importance of Nature to Health

March 11: Who is Happy? How can I get some of that?

March 25: Indoor Herb Gardening

April 8: Traditional WV Foods

April 22: West Virginia Rivers

May 6: Adventures in Aging

To access these programs, contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621 or email m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu. Program information and the Zoom Link will be emailed to you.

If you are new to Zoom, it is easy to access via smart phone, tablet or computer. It is free when accessing a WVU Extension program. Contact a local Extension office for details or look for videos on-line about an introduction to Zoom.

