You Should Know

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Feb. 9

The Burlington Ruritan board of directors will meet Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Burlington Union Church. Members please use the side door entrance.

Feb. 11

The Headsville Countryside Ruritan Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fountain United Brethren Church.

Feb. 13

A food giveaway will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9-11 a.m. at Keyser Assembly of God. Come into church, wear your mask, and must have proof of W.Va. residency.

Feb. 16

Burlington Ruritan Club members will meet for their regular club meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Please note there will be NO MEAL SERVED prior to the meeting. Please try to attend and wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Feb. 17

Grace United Methodist Church, 30 S. Mineral St., Keyser, will hold a drive-in Ash Wednesday Worship Service Wednesday, Feb. 17, at noon in the church parking lot. For more information, please contact the church office at 304-788-2561.

Keyser Faith Charge (Calvary, First, and Janes United Methodist churches) will hold an in-person Ash Wednesday service of scripture and imposition of ashes Feb. 17, 2021, from noon – 12:45 p.m. in the Calvary UM sanctuary. Masking, temperature reading, distancing, and sanitization will be observed. For more information, call the Calvary Church office at 304-788-1595.

The Elk Garden food distribution through the Mountaineer Food Bank has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the fire station due to inclement weather Jan. 20.

