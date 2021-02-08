Mineral County Commission to hear budget requests

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - As the Mineral County Commissioners prepare for budget season, they have scheduled a full day of meetings today with various agencies to accept their requests for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The commission will start it’s regular meeting at the normal 9:30 a.m., but will start accepting requests at 11 a.m. when Brian Dayton and Kent Spencer of the Potomac Valley Conservation District are scheduled to present their request.

They will be followed at 11:15 a.m. by A.Jay Root of the Mineral County Health Department, 11:30 a.m. by the Family Resource Network, and 11:45 a.m. by Paula Boggs of the Piedmont Public Library.

Following a lunch break and two Board of Review and Equalization meetings in which the commissioners hear taxation issues, budget requests will kick off again at 1:30 p.m. with Sonya Fazzalore and Shannon Beck of the Family Crisis Center.

Aging & Family Services is scheduled for 1:45 p.m., and assessor Jill Cosner will present her request at 2 p.m.

Four additional slots after Cosner’s presentation remained open as of Monday.

The commission receives budget requests, either in writing or in person, from the various departments in county government, as well as the agencies which the county has traditionally supported with line items in the budget.

Among the items on the agenda for the regular portion of Tuesday’s meeting are a discussion with sheriff Forrest Ellifritz in regard to a need for additional vehicles, a quote for replacing carpet on the third floor of the courthouse, a storage shed for the county clerk, and concerns regarding a race track in Fort Ashby.

The meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse.