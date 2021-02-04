EG mayor, clerk running unopposed

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

ELK GARDEN – Elk Garden mayor Marian Droppleman and clerk Brandi Paugh will be unopposed in their re-election bids this summer.

The June 8 ballot will feature the current council and two challengers.

In the council race, incumbents Kevin Broadwater, Michael Droppleman, Jody Paugh, Dave Tichnell and Charlie Welch will face newcomers Donald “Louie” Stewart and Gary Wildman for the five council seats.