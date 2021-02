Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

RIDGLEY – It’s a ballot full of contested races in Ridgeley.

William Shepherd will be challenging incumbent mayor Mark Jones for his seat in the June 8 election.

In the council race, incumbents Nickolas Imes, Bernard “Duke” Lantz, Don McFarland and James Twigg will face Clarence “Butch” Hawse and Robert Lambert for the five council seats.

Deadline to file candidacy papers was Jan. 30.