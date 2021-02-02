You Should Know

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Feb. 2

Weather permitting, the Carpendale mayor and council are planning to hold their February meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the town hall.

The Mineral County Family Resource Network will meet by Zoom Tuesday, Feb. 2, at noon. You must register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvc-Ggpj0sHNWkim8uLFJv1PFTL6Ryz9ii

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Feb. 5

The Indie on Main will present “The Glass Menagerie” Friday, Feb. 5, by rsvp only. Only 25 tickets available for the live performance in the theater; tickets also available for the online performance. Call 304-359-4254 to RSVP.

Feb. 6

The Nancy Hanks Farm HOA will be celebrating Nancy Hanks Birthday on Saturday, Feb. 6, with an open house at the cabin in New Creek between 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to tour the cabin and enjoy a cupcake with us. There is no charge but donations would be greatly appreciated.

The Indie on Main will present “The Glass Menagerie” Saturday, Feb. 6, by rsvp only. Only 25 tickets available for the live performance in the theater; tickets also available for the online performance. Call 304-359-4254 to RSVP.

Feb. 8

A consumer outreach and compliance specialist with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will be in Keyser to meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. Pam Krushanski will host the event Monday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Mineral County Commission Room at the courthouse. For information, attendees are encouraged to contact Krushansky at 304-741-5834.

The Mineral County Board of Health will meet Monday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the health department.

Feb. 9

The Burlington Ruritan board of directors will meet Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Burlington Union Church. Members please use the side door entrance.

Feb. 16

Burlington Ruritan Club members will meet for their regular club meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Please note there will be NO MEAL SERVED prior to the meeting. Please try to attend and wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Feb. 17

Keyser Faith Charge (Calvary, First, and Janes United Methodist churches) will hold an in-person Ash Wednesday service of scripture and imposition of ashes Feb. 17, 2021, from noon – 12:45 p.m. in the Calvary UM sanctuary. Masking, temperature reading, distancing, and sanitization will be observed. For more information, call the Calvary Church office at 304-788-1595.

The Elk Garden food distribution through the Mountaineer Food Bank has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the fire station due to inclement weather Jan. 20.

Have an event you’d like to advertise? Email it to lbeavers@newstribune.info and we’ll include it in “You Should Know.” If your event is seven printed lines or less, we run it for free as a community service. If your event is larger, Sales Manager Carla Braithwaite can help you plan your advertising strategy. Our prices are much lower than other local media! Just email CBraithwaite@localiq.com for details!