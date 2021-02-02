Account set up to help Westernport fire victims

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

WESTERNPORT - Family and friends of Leo and Debbie Nesmith, who lost their Westernport home in an early-morning fire Monday, have set up a bank account for anyone wishing to donate to help the family get back on their feet.

The fire in the Nesmiths’ 218 Roosevelt St. home is believed to have started in the basement near a natural gas water heater, but is still under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said the Nesmiths were alerted to the fire by their smoke detectors, and discovered the blaze at approximately 4:42 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the family did lose a pet cat.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to assist the Nesmiths may drop it off or mail it to First United Bank and Trust, 51 Ashfield St., Piedmont, WV 26750. Checks should be made payable to Debbie and Leo Nesmith.