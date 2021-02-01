Ruritan members hope culprit will return Baby Jesus

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

BURLINGTON - The Burlington Ruritan Club recently made a disappointing discovery when members gathered to dismantle their annual Christmas display from the grounds of the Smith Funeral Home overflow parking area in Burlington.

Unknown perpetrators stole the baby Jesus figure from the manger of the nativity display sometime during the holidays.

Club president June Cooper stated that the club has provided a holiday display for the Burlington community for approximately 50 years. To discover the nativity defaced by the theft of the baby Jesus was disheartening.

Cooper remarked that the purpose of the display was to bring joy to the community it serves, and it was especially important for the 2020 holiday season, when the community had suffered so much as a result of the pandemic.

Although those responsible may have considered the theft a harmless prank, the act left club members frustrated to know that such a senseless, inconsiderate act could have spoiled the possibility for future holiday displays.

The Burlington Ruritan Club proudly serves the Burlington community by providing local scholarships and donations to worthwhile area causes. While the club expressed concerns over the theft, members remain steadfast in their commitment to community service and pledged to continue erecting the display.

To the person or persons responsible, the club has offered forgiveness for the misguided act. If those responsible wish to anonymously return the baby Jesus figure, it may be left at the front door of the Burlington Union Church or the Burlington Ruritan pavilion.