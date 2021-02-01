Early morning fire destroys Roosevelt Street home

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

WESTERNPORT - A family was left homeless but their pet cat perished in an early-morning fire at their Roosevelt Street home in Westernport.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the 4:42 a.m. fire at Leo and Debra Nesmith’s 218 Roosevelt St. home was believed to have started in the basement near a natural gas water heater. The blaze was discovered and called in by the homeowner, and officials are crediting their working smoke detectors for for alerting the family in time to be able to escape the residence.

Damage to the one-story wood-frame single-family dwelling is estimated at $87,000, with loss of contents estimated at $100,000.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters from several area companies responded to the blaze, with Potomac Fire Company No. 2 the incident command.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross, and investigation into the blaze continues.