BOE to meet Tuesday at Keyser Middle

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education will be meeting in the commons area of Keyser Middle School Tuesday in order to allow for COVID-19 guidelines.

Among the items on the agenda is a public hearing on the 2021-2022 school calendar.

Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said at the board’s Jan. 19 meeting that any comments received on next year’s calendar will be used to develop some scenarios for the board to consider. Typically, the calendar committee has put together three options in the past.

The remainder of the agenda consists of routine personnel and budget matters.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.