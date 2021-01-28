Mineral County, PSC release COVID statistics

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - As students of all ages headed back to in-person instruction this week, officials have begun releasing information on how many students and/or staff are reporting positive COVID tests.

On Wednesday, Mineral County superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft launched what he said would be a weekly report of all students and employees who are either positive or quarantining because of being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

According to his first report, three students are currently positive, while 28 are under quarantine, while five employees have reported positive test results and eight are under quarantine.

In order to be considered an outbreak at a specific school, cases must be considered related, with the students/staff having had contact with one another. There are currently no schools meeting that criteria, and all are therefore open for instruction.

On the college level, WVU Potomac State College releases its statistics on the West Virginia University’s website at www.wvu.edu/return-to-campus/daily-test-results.

For the most recent week reported, Jan. 17-23, PSC had five students with positive results and no faculty members with positives.

The week of Jan. 10-16, they had 9 positive students and one faculty positive.

According to the report, two students are currently quarantining on campus and 10 are quarantining off campus, while two are isolating on campus and 18 off campus.

To quarantine is to avoid contact with others for 14 days due to being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, while isolation is defined as avoiding contact with others for at least 10 days after their testing date because they received a positive test result.