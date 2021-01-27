As deadline nears, six file to run in Elk Garden

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

ELK GARDEN – Candidate filing for the mayor, clerk and all five council seats in Elk Garden continues this week.

Those interested in running for office have until Jan. 30 to file for the June 8 election.

Candidates must be a registered voter and live within the town limits.

So far both mayor Marian Droppleman and clerk Brandi Paugh have filed for re-election.

In the council race, incumbents Michael Droppleman, Jody Paugh, and Dave Tichnell have filed to retain their seats, and newcomer Gary Wildman has joined the race.

Those wishing to file for office can contact Clerk Paugh at 304-813-2071 or mayor Droppleman at 304-813-3450 for a candidate packet.