Keyser moving forward with sludge shed plans

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER — The City of Keyser is working with Thrasher Engineering and the Region 8 Planning and Development Corporation to move forward with plans to construct a sludge storage sled at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

City administrator Jeff Broadwater said during the Jan. 13 city council meeting that he hopes to be able to obtain a 100% grant or loan forgiveness for the project.

“It is a critical piece, and one of the last pieces to finish the (upgrade) of the sewer system,” he said, explaining that, once constructed, it will save the city some money.

The shed would enable city workers to store sludge from the treatment plant on Waxler Road and therefore make fewer trips to haul it away.

Mayor Damon Tillman said the project shouldn’t cost the city’s taxpayers any money.

“The money will be coming from an IJDC (West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council) forgiveness loan or a grant,” he said.

Broadwater said Thrasher has completed the necessary engineering study for the project.

The sewer system upgrade project has been ongoing since the previous city administration.

The Keyser City Council next meets on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.