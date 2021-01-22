McKinley Named Lead Republican on Environment and Climate Change

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E., (WV-1) has been selected to serve as Ranking Member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change.

This subcommittee has jurisdiction over many environmental regulations and will be a central venue for debate over the Democrats’ climate change and energy agenda.

“Being chosen to serve as Ranking Member is a great honor and recognition of our leadership and work on energy issues over the last ten years,” said McKinley. “This subcommittee will be the tip of the sphere in fighting the Biden Administration and Democrat Majority’s extreme climate change policies.”

“Their goal of stopping the use of fossil fuels in the power sector by 2035 is not feasible and would decimate our economy. We will work to protect jobs and America’s economic competitiveness while developing alternative solutions that focus in American ingenuity and innovation,” added McKinley.

“I look forward to continue my work with Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers and our team, as well as finding areas of agreement with my colleagues across the aisle,” said McKinley.

“Republican Subcommittee Leader on Environment and Climate Change David McKinley is uniquely qualified to lead on policies defining the future of America's economy, particularly an all-of-the-above energy strategy that protects the environment without job-crushing mandates,” said Republican Leader of Energy and Commerce Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

“Our goal is to maximize Energy and Commerce so House Republicans win the future and secure America’s global leadership to usher in a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship, cure diseases, and raise people’s standard of living,” Rogers said.

The Subcommittee’s Jurisdiction includes:

• Clean Air Act and air emissions;

• Soil, air, and water contamination, including Superfund and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act;

• Regulation of solid, hazardous, and nuclear wastes, including mining, nuclear, oil, gas, and coal combustion waste;

• Regulation of drinking water (Safe Drinking Water Act), including underground injection of fluids (e.g., deep well injection or hydrofracking);

• Toxic substances (Toxic Substances Control Act);

McKinley will also serve on the Subcommittees on Energy and Oversight and Investigations.