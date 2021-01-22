How to watch the Governor's Inauguration Friday

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

CHARLESTON - The 2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will be held today, Jan. 22, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

The ceremony will include the swearing in of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Supreme Court Justices.

After taking his oath of office, Gov. Justice will give his inaugural address.

Due to COVID-19 protocols and due to security protocols, attendance will be limited to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, members of the media, and other invited guests.

The event will be live-streamed online. All West Virginians are encouraged to watch the ceremony at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5e0Y17av8D8

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on the West Virginia Channel. To find your station, click here (use column labeled "WV Channel").

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Governor and other elected officials will not hold a receiving line following the ceremony. Some Inauguration Day traditions and performances held in years past may be scaled down, removed, or altered in the interest of safety.