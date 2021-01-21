Ridgeley continues to struggle with plans for new town hall

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

RIDGELEY – With costs for materials rising as the coronavirus continues, Ridgeley is taking another look at its plans to build a new town hall and garage.

“I don’t want all of our savings tied up,” said mayor Mark Jones as the town continues to look at options from prefabricated to build on-site options designed by an architect.

The council has struggled to get plans and prices for the new building to be constructed on the site of the former Ridgeley School to house the mayor and council, town clerk, public works and the police department.

In other business, police chief Cody Kroll reported that new tasers have arrived for each of the officers.

“We’ve had a good bit of activity,” said Kroll as he gave his first report since taking office in November.

Officers completed 40 traffic stops, one felony arrest involving a firearm, one misdemeanor arrest for the theft of a vehicle as well as calls for service and assisting fire and emergency services.

With extensive delays with the postal service, the council agreed to extend the due date 30 days for the vacant property variances, which must be filed yearly.

The council praised the public works department for their efforts during the recent snow and ice.

Another project being targeted is at the pump station. It’s hoped that repairs can wait till spring.

Jones noted the town seems to have some kind of infrastructure issue every two years.

Councilman Duke Lantz noted that the increases to the water and sewer rates in recent years were done to help cover repair costs when needed.

With the town election set for this year, the council is looking at any possible charter changes, which would need to go on the ballot.

The seats of the mayor and all council members are up for election June 8.

Those interested in running for town office can apply at the Ridgeley town hall through Jan. 30 during regular business hours.

Those filing for the mayor’s seat must be 21 years or older, a resident for one year and a registered voter. The filing fee for mayor is $50.

For council, residents must be 18 years of age, a resident for six months and a registered voter. The filing fee for council is $25.

The town hall remains closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns, but residents needing to talk to the mayor or council or department heads can call the town hall to schedule an appointment and the drop box can be used for payments and correspondence.

The council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Jan 26 to address possible charter changes, updates to the employee handbooks and any other concerns.