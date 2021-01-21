Former Keyser City Councilman Zacot completes restitution

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Former Keyser City Council member William M. Zacot, who plead no contest and was sentenced to probation last July for embezzlement of funds from the Keyser Youth Baseball League, was ordered Wednesday to make final restitution.

Mineral County prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake said Zacot had already paid $10,974.76 to the circuit clerk’s office, which left a difference of $3,199.74 to make up the total of $14,174.50 which the West Virginia State Police had determined was owed through their investigation.

When Zacot appeared in court Wednesday, however, he had “three or four reciepts for things he claimed he had paid on behalf of the Keyser Youth Baseball,” Zacot said.

Judge Lynn Nelson therefore ordered Zacot to pay $257.06 to finish out what was owed.

“The clerk’s office told me he paid that yesterday,” Pancake said.

The embezzlement occurred between February 2017 and July 2018, when Zacot was serving as treasurer for the Keyser Youth Baseball League.

Zacot, who resigned from the Keyser City Council in September 2020, had been indicted in May 2019 on one felony count of embezzlement and eight felony counts of obtaining credit or making purchases with a credit card. He entered a plea agreement on Jan. 27, 2020, however, and all but the one embezzlement charge was dropped.

Once the judge’s order is signed and entered into record, the total amount paid by Zacot will be turned over to Keyser Youth Baseball in care of treasurer Jessica Heare.

Pancake said he is glad the case has finally come to a conclusion, after having been continued time and again due to scheduling problems, COVID and more.

“It just needed to be resolved,” he said.

Zacot has not yet been replaced on the city council.