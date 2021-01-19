Westernport Library to celebrate 50th anniversary

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

WESTERNPORT - Everyone is invited to join the Allegany County Library System on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. for a Zoom Event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Westernport Library.

In 1970, the Westernport Library opened at its current location, 66 Main St.

With the plans to celebrate the anniversary at the library in the spring of 2020 cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this virtual celebration was put together as a lovely alternative to celebrate this important milestone in the library’s history with the community.

This virtual celebration will include former and current employees of the Westernport Library, The Allegany County Library System director, John Taube, members of the Westernport Historical Society, and longtime residents of the area.

Speakers will share some history of the library and their personal stories and memories. Then, members of the public will be invited to share their own memories of what the Westernport Library has meant to them, or to ask questions they may have about the history of the library.

The event will be recorded and posted to the library's YouTube channel.

Registration is required to attend the live event. Those interested in attending can register at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/westernportanniversary. Instructions on how to join the Zoom event will be emailed to registrants 24 hours before the event.

Please contact the Westernport Library at 301-359-0455 if you have any questions.