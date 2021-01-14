Allegany College graduates area students

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

CUMBERLAND – Allegany College of Maryland recognized 187 graduates at the conclusion of the recent fall 2020 session, with the graduates earning a total of 203 associate degrees and certificates.

A recording of ACM's fall virtual commencement exercises is available on the college’s Facebook page, @alleganycollegeofmaryland, and YouTube Channel, the ACMutube.

Area members of ACM’s 2020 class and the degree or certificate they received are listed below according to state and place of residence. Unless noted otherwise, the awards refer to degrees.

Maryland

Barton - Tasha Clark-Murray, Nursing; Sherry Jean Wood, Nursing.

Bloomington - Donald McDowell, II, Nursing.

Frostburg - Emily Lee Beck, Business Management, Business Marketing and Sales; David Vaughn Cotton, II, Teaching; Madeline Rose Cullen, Teacher Education - Early Childhood Area of Concentration, General Studies; Samantha Diehl, Criminal Justice - Transfer Area of Concentration; Casey Felker, Nursing; Lexi Marie Friend, Pharmacy Technician; Tawney Jayne Jenkins, Criminal Justice Certificate; Michael Joseph Livingston, Nursing; Phoebbe Jelann Del Rosario Macaraig, Pharmacy Technician; Cindy R. McKenzie, Nursing; Lucas Adam McKenzie, Criminal Justice; Natalie M. Mowbray, Nursing; Brooke Cheyenne Roy, Nursing; Mikayla Speir, General Studies; Marshall Robert Uncapher, Nursing; Corina Anaïs Williams, General Studies, Nursing Assistant/Geriatric Aide.

Lonaconing - Savannah Barth, Culinary Arts; Wesley Ryan Blubaugh, General Studies; Loren McAlpine, Criminal Justice – Transfer Area of Concentration; Kayla Elizabeth McGregor, Nursing; Evan Williams, Nursing.

Rawlings - Natalie Murray, Pharmacy Technician.

Westernport - Isabel Nicole Brantner, Social Work Area of Concentration; Jennifer L. Craft, Business Entrepreneurship; Destiny Paige Warnick, Social Work Area of Concentration.

West Virginia

Burlington - Katarina Marie Harrison, Nursing.

Fort Ashby - Paige Madison Kile, Physical Therapist Assistant; Gage Matthew McGann, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Keyser - Catherine A. Lark, Computer Technology - Cybersecurity Area of Concentration; Saprina Gerard, Nursing; Victoria Lynn Haggerty, Nursing; Katrina Cassandre Powers, Massage Therapy Certificate; Alayna Dawn Trenum, Medical Administrative Assistant - Medical Coding & Billing Certificate.

Ridgeley - Janie Anderson, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Joshua James McNeill, Cybersecurity Certificate; Shannon Nicole Stanton, General Studies Certificate; Kimberly Michelle Stewart, Occupational Therapy Assistant.