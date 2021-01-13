Woman who led standoff at Chessie indicted by Mineral County Grand Jury

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A Mineral County Grand Jury indicted the Keyser woman who held five hostages at the Chessie Federal Credit Unit for over two hours last August.

Mary Ann Crossland, 239 S. Main St., Keyser, was indicted Tuesday on five counts of kidnapping, four counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, and one count each of the use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, and breaking and entering.

Crossland, who arrived at the credit union in a taxi on the afternoon of Aug. 17, produced a gun and held three employees and two customers hostage inside the bank.

She reportedly gave a list of demands, including wanting to speak with the FBI and to be administered a polygraph test. Later in the standoff she asked for a pepperoni pizza, Coke and Mt. Dew from a local restaurant.

The two customers were released out the front door of the credit unit approximately 1-1 1/2 into the standoff, and the three employees were released later, as local law enforcement were able to take Crossland into custody.

Law enforcement from the Keyser City Police Department, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Allegany County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene and traffic on Route 220 and Southern Drive was rerouted. Area businesses, including as far as Keyser Middle School, were placed on lockdown.