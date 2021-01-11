Keyser has water/sewer issues on agenda

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council will be addressing water and sewer issues - including a billing agreement with the New Creek Public Service District - when they meet Wednesday.

In order to comply with ongoing COVID-19 recommendations, the council will once again be live streaming the meeting on the City of Keyser Facebook page.

Despite the council holding the first reading of a resale water rate increase for New Creek and McCoole at their Nov. 18 meeting, the second reading is still not on the agenda for Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for the council’s Dec. 9 meeting, the second reading was postponed “until representatives from Keyser can meet with the New Creek Water Association.”

If passed, the ordinance would raise the resale water rate to New Creek by approximately 94 cents per thousand gallons of water. The NC Water Association purchases water from Keyser and in turn resells it at their own price to their customers.

If a second reading is held and the Keyser officials pass the ordinance, it will have to go to the West Virginia Public Service Commission for approval prior to going into effect.

Items on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting include a request to use the Mill Meadow field by the Mineral County Little League, an update on water and sewer improvements, and a sewer billing agreement with New Creek Public Service District.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. and can be accessed on the City of Keyser’s Facebook page.