Piedmont candidates may start filing Monday

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Anyone wishing to run for mayor or council member in the City of Piedmont may begin filing on Monday, Jan. 11.

Filing period for the position of mayor or any of the four council seats coming open runs through Saturday, Jan. 30.

According to city ordinance, in order to run for mayor a candidate must own at least $500 worth of real or personal property in the town and be a town resident with the right to vote in the municipal elections. A successful candidate may not be an officer or employee of a business that has a franchise or contract with the city.

To file to run for mayor, the person must submit a petition signed by 25 registered voters of Piedmont, as well as a $25 filing fee.

Candidates for a seat on the council must own at least $300 worth of real or personal property in the town and be a town resident entitled to vote.

Candidates for council must also submit a petition signed by 25 registered voters, but the filing fee is $10.

The full ordinance outlining the town’s election requirements, as it was amended in 1965, is available on the town’s Facebook page, “Piedmont News.”

The election will be held May 10.