Mineral County's COVID positives take dramatic drop

Liz Beavers

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - In a much-needed bit of good news Friday, the Mineral County Health Department reported that the number of current COVID-19 positives in the county had taken a steep downturn in just 24 hours.

On Thursday, the number of positives was reported as 529, but by Friday’s posting by the health department that number had gone down by a whopping 351 to a total of only 178 positives in the county.

At the same time, the number of persons who had recovered from the virus went from 1,567 on Thursday to 1,929 on Friday - an increase of 362.

The number of deaths of county residents due to COVID-related illness remained steady at 69.

The drop in numbers came as the health department and various other entities have worked to administer the vaccine to health care workers, nursing home residents and employees, and Mineral County School employees who are age 50 and older.

Friday, the health department announced that it has had a limited supply of the vaccine available for Mineral County residents age 80 and over, and urged those interested in receiving the vaccine to call the health department at 304-788-1321. Those who call will be placed on a waiting list and will be contacted for an appointment when the vaccine becomes available.

The county also continues to offer free community testing next week through independent testing lab Curative.

The sites are set up at Keyser High School Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Frankfort Middle School Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested my go to curative.com and schedule an appointment or they may walk in.

This is a walkup test and not a drive-through and is free to Mineral County residents.