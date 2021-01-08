Mineral County planning for 'robust' summer school program

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Realizing that Mineral County’s students have been at a learning disadvantage due to the changes forced upon them by the pandemic, superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said he is planning for a “robust” summer program to help students catch up.

“We know there has been a loss of learning,” Ravenscroft told the Mineral County Board of Education this week. “We have to make that up.”

Ravenscroft said money received through the CARES Act will be used to help beef up the county’s after-school program as soon as students are able to get back in the classroom, as well as the upcoming summer program.

“We’d like to have the most robust summer program we’ve ever had,” he said. “We know there’s going to be a lot of learning to make up for. We’re going to do everything we can to make up for it.”

Board member Donnie Ashby has been especially vocal about his concerns with the affect remote learning has had on the county’s students.

When the board members discussed plans Tuesday for getting students back to in-person learning, Ashby said he had sent an email outlining his thoughts to his fellow board members.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m scared,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting. “But we have children who are failing miserably. And we’re failing our children.”

Both Ashby and Ravenscroft emphasized that they are not implying the county’s teachers are failing the children.

“The kids are not doing their work or their parents are doing it for them,” Ashby said.

By general consensus, the board members agreed Tuesday to take the county’s status week-by-week, deciding each Friday whether the following week will be in-person, blended or remote.

That will begin with the second semester on Jan. 26. The decision about that week would therefore be announced to parents on Friday, Jan. 22.