Governor names Daryl Cowles as Eastern Panhandle rep

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has announced the hiring of former West Virginia Delegate from the 58th District Daryl Cowles as his regional representative for West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle counties.

Cowles will split his time between the Eastern Panhandle and Charleston, working as a legislative assistant during sessions of the Legislature, and serving the remainder of his time as a regional representative for the Governor’s Office in the Eastern Panhandle.

As regional representative, Cowles will serve as the primary point of contact for local constituencies to communicate directly with the Governor’s Office. He will assist local governments, organizations, and residents in their interactions with the Governor’s Office and state government as a whole.

His coverage area includes eight counties: Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Mineral, and Pendleton.

Most recently, Cowles served as the executive director of the Morgan County Economic Development Authority. Cowles represented District 58 (District 51 before redistricting) in the West Virginia House of Delegates from January 2007 until his resignation on Jan. 4, 2021. He served as Majority Leader from 2014-2018 and Speaker Pro Tempore from 2018-2020.

He was president of Cowles and Sons Construction for over 27 years and earned his AAS degree in business administration from Valley College.

He can be reached by emailing: Daryl.E.Cowles@wv.gov