Elk Garden getting ready for election

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

ELK GARDEN -- January in Elk Garden means winter weather and municipal election filing as residents prepare for the June 8 election.

Candidate filing for the mayor and all five council seats opens Jan. 11 and continues through Jan. 30.

Candidates must be a registered voter and live within the town limits.Those interested in filing for the seats held by Mayor Marian Droppleman and Councilmen Kevin Broadwater, Michael Droppleman, Jody Paugh, Dave Tichnell and Charlie Welch can contact Clerk Brandi Paugh for a candidate packet or call mayor Droppleman at 304-813-3450.

In other business, the Mountaineer Food Bank mobile food pantry is set to be in Elk Garden from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as supplies last, Jan. 20 at the fire station.

The council will hold its first meeting of the new year at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the town hall.