Fire destroys storage building; firefighters save car

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The contents of a storage building located in the alley between Gilmore and A streets were destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, but firefighters were able to save the owner’s vehicle parked in an attached garage.

Keyser Volunteer Fire Department chief Mike Cannon said the fire started on the outside of the storage portion of the building, in an area next to the alley where some garbage cans were located.

The Keyser Police Department is investigating the blaze, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was alerted.

Cannon said the building, owned by Barbara Stanislawcyzk and located in the rear of her Piedmont Street property, was pretty much a total loss.

The attached garage, however, sustained little damage and the firefighters were able to drive the vehicle out of the garage to keep it safe.

No further details were available at this time.