WVU Extension offering online ag classes

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - WVU Extension is inviting area youths to prepare for future youth livestock and horticulture events by joining the WVU Extension Service for fun and interactive classes starting Jan. 11.

Mineral and Hampshire county 4-H members and youths interested in learning more about livestock and/or horticulture can register for this six-week virtual agriculture program.

Youths have the option to choose livestock judging, horticulture or both, as well as interact with other youths interested in agriculture. Participants will join classes via Zoom, which is an easy online format to access and use.

Stacey Huffman, Mineral County agriculture agent, and Candace Delong, Hampshire County Extension agent, will be teaching the classes.

Youths will learn how to evaluate livestock and how to identify feed, grasses, and cuts of meat related to raising livestock. The horticulture class will dive into the introduction of horticulture, seed planning, and judging plants and seeds.

The classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. and continue for six weeks.

Classes are free and registration is online. Families sign up with WVU Extension 4-H youth programs in 4h.Zsuite.org, then they can easily register for the class.

For more information about signing up in ZSuite, contact your local Extension Office.

For further information on the Extension progeams, contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621 or the Hampshire County Extension Office at 304-822-5013, email Stacey Huffman at Stacey.huffman@mail.wvu.edu or Candace candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu.

WVU Extension programs are open to all youths. WVU is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer -- Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran. Reasonable accommodations will be made to provide this content in alternate formats upon request. Contact the WVU Extension Service Office of Communications at 304-293-4222.