Mineral County to take return-to-school week-by-week

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The decision to move Mineral County students back to in-person instruction this month will be made on the local level, on a week-to-week basis, with officials taking a number of factors into consideration before those decisions are made.

Although Gov. Jim Justice made the surprise announcement last week that he was recommending students in the state return to in-person, five-day-a-week instruction beginning Jan. 19, members of the Mineral County Board of Education agreed Tuesday that they are not comfortable with doing that given the continued high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Justice’s recommendation had been to return to school regardless of the county’s color on the West Virginia DHHR map indicating the status of the county’s positivity rates.

“I am not for going back while we’re still red at all,” board president Lara Courrier said. “I just don’t feel it’s safe.”

“I am extremely uncomfortable with the Governor’s recommendation,” vice president Mary Jane Baniak agreed. “I would not ask our families or students to do something that’s not safe.”

Both Terry Puffinburger and Tom Denne agreed as well, with Denne asking, “How can we possibly look to put people in harm’s way by doing what the Governor is suggesting?”

Donnie Ashby noted his concern as well, but also commented that by keeping the students out of school “we are failing our children. … the kids are not doing their work or their parents are doing it for them.”

After much discussion, and several comments from two county teachers, the board members agreed to follow Ravenscroft’s recommendation to take it one week and a time, basing the weekly decisions on the current and projected trends of positivity, as well as the numbers of those quarantining at the time, the status of the vaccine distribution, and other factors.

Ravenscroft said he would be working closely with the Mineral County Health Department to interpret the data.

More information will be given to parents as the plans are finalized.