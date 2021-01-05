Mineral County Health Department resumes reports; 69th death confirmed

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - As Mineral County’s number of active COVID cases has continued to hold steady around the 450-460 rate since mid-December, the free community testing resumed this week at Frankfort Middle School.

The Mineral County Health Department had not released any statistics on COVID-related deaths and/or active cases since Dec. 22, when the active cases were listed at 466. At that time, a total of 60 persons had died from COVID-related illness. The total number of cases since the pandemic started was 1,877.

A day before that release, the health department had reported the virus had hit their own facility and the daily reports and community testing ceased at that time as employees either fought the virus or were quarantined.

Monday, the health department announced that the 69th COVID-related death had been confirmed - a 74-year-old male who had been hospitalized.

Since Dec. 22, the number of active cases had remained steady, with 460 reported on Monday. The total number of cases since the beginning, however, had surpassed the 2,000 mark by 46 cases.

A total of 1,555 of those persons have recovered from the virus.

Community testing resumed on Monday, and will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Frankfort Middle School.

Those wishing to be tested may make an appointment at curative.com, but pre-registration is not required.

This is a walk-up testing facility and not a drive-through, and is free.