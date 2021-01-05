Lechliter to serve as Mineral County Commission president

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Richard Lechliter will serve as president of the Mineral County Commission for 2021.

Lechliter, who is in his third term as commissioner, was elected to head the panel of three during a state-mandated meeting held Monday morning at the courthouse.

Lechliter succeeds Roger Leatherman as president. Leatherman was re-elected to serve as commissioner in November, but the commissioners traditionally elect whomever is in the last two years of their six-year term as president.

Lechliter’s current term as commissioner ends in 2022.