Gov. Jim Justice announces Speedway Motors coming to W.Va.

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Speedway Motors, a manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products, plans to open a new distribution center in Kearneysville, bringing 25 new jobs to the state.

“I’m so excited to welcome Speedway Motors to West Virginia and help them serve their global customer base from right here in Almost Heaven,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia continues to show the world we are a great place to do business and this innovative, unique, family-owned manufacturing company has found the perfect home.”

“It is testimony, all across the board, to the fact that we’re really on the move in West Virginia and moving up the ranks in how people look at us being so business friendly and absolutely having the greatest resources we could ever have by far; and that is our people – their work ethic, they’re faith-based, they’re low-crime, they’re really craftsmen in their trades,” Gov. Justice continued. “The world is looking at us right now, as businesses leave other states right and left, many of them are looking at West Virginia.”

Speedway Motors plans to begin hiring for the new distribution facility in January and February. Positions will include human resources, warehouse, and maintenance positions.

“I personally want to thank all of our new friends in West Virginia,” said Clay Smith, President/Owner of Speedway Motors. “You’re absolutely right, Governor. West Virginia is very business-friendly and I’d like to thank you for your kind words, and also to the entire West Virginia Legislature for creating such a business-friendly environment. West Virginia, to us, already feels like home, where – together – we can just get this done. We love your attitude and we’re glad to be in the Mountain State.”

Speedway Motors started as a tiny parts shop in Lincoln, Nebraska. Today, Speedway Motors offers more than 250,000 products for race, street, muscle, and rod cars, and employs more than 450 people.

“Since 1952, Speedway Motors has been committed to providing a broad selection of high-quality, affordable automotive parts delivered quickly, efficiently and without any hassles,” Smith said. “This new West Virginia location will cut shipping times for our customers on the East Coast, helping us fulfill our promise of fast delivery.”

For more information about Speedway Motors and career opportunities with the company, visit SpeedwayMotors.com

“West Virginia is uniquely positioned to help companies like Speedway Motors that are committed to customer service and serving their customer base efficiently,” said West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch. “We are delighted to welcome them to West Virginia.”

The company worked with the West Virginia Development Office and the Jefferson County Development Authority to make this new manufacturing and distribution operation a reality for the Eastern Panhandle.

“We are excited Speedway Motors has selected Jefferson County as their new parts distribution and manufacturing facility, bringing new jobs to the area,” said Dennis Jarvis, Executive Director of the Jefferson County Development Authority. “Speedway Motors is a family-owned operation committed to quality products and outstanding service.”

West Virginia Senator Patricia Rucker and Delegate Paul Espinosa also offered their congratulations during Monday’s virtual ceremony.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to welcome Speedway Motors to Jefferson County and to West Virginia,” Sen. Rucker said. “I’m really looking forward to getting to know you guys personally and getting you up and running here. I have to thank the Governor and the [West Virginia] Development Office for all of their cooperation and help to get this going, to get this done, and for including us in this wonderful day.”

“I’m certainly excited to add my welcome to Speedway Motors,” Del. Espinosa said. “Clay, great to hear that you had a really positive experience. That’s really been our focus, under Governor Justice’s leadership, is to make West Virginia a better place to live, work, and raise a family. So, I’m glad that you found making a decision to locate here in West Virginia, particularly here in Jefferson County, such a positive experience.

“It’s such a great day and I look forward to visiting your location soon,” Del. Espinosa added.

“I thank everybody who worked really hard to make this happen,” Gov. Justice concluded. “I'm a business guy. I’m not a politician. Truly, I’ve run small businesses for our family my entire life before taking this job. I know what family businesses are, and I know what a commitment and how difficult of a decision it had to have been to come all this way to West Virginia. But in all of that, I want you to know that we’re not going to let you down. You’re going to be really happy with this decision and, absolutely, I want you to feel like you can call on me at any time.”