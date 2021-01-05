4-H Special Interest clubs starting this month

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - Youths in the eastern region of West Virginia can participate in 4-H Special Interest (SPIN) clubs starting this month.

There are six different virtual programs lasting four to six weeks depending on the topic. Programs are free and offered to all youths in third grade and above.

“Choose a topic of interest to you then register online through ZSuite.com,” says WVU Extension agent Margaret Miltenberger from Mineral County. “All topics will be interactive and taught by WVU Extension 4-H agents.”

Classes include the following:

Global Foods – Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23.

Explore global foods while making simple dishes to explore the world! Each week you will receive an ingredient list to be ready to cook along with Alex Coffman.

Instructor - Alex Coffman, WVU Extension 4-H Grant County

Agriculture Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23

Explore plants, animals, soils, bugs and more during weekly, fun hands-on activities to learn about the exciting world agriculture.

Instructors – Brooke Alt, WVU Extension 4-H Pendleton County, and Jesica Streets, WVU Extension 4-H Tucker County

Healthy Snacks – Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24

Join with 4-H members from the region to learn about and create healthy snacks.

Instructor/coordinator – Kelly Hicks, WVU Extension 4-H Hampshire County and Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension 4-H Mineral County

4-H Photography – Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24

Join us for a weekly photography class focused on a skill. They take their shots and upload them to our group Padlet to share and compare techniques! Photo awards will be given!

Instructor – Michael Withrow, WVU Extension 4-H Berkeley County

Beginner CS First Scratch – Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8

Computer coding is for everyone! Bring your creations to life using code during four interactive sessions to create animated programs with moving figures, sound, and creative backgrounds using Scratch and Google CS First. This class is for individuals with no or minimal experience in block-based programming.

Instructor – Cindy Smalley, WVU Extension 4-H Morgan County

Intermediate CS First Scratch – Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4 and 11.

Do you have some experience with Scratch and Google CS First? This class will help take your skills to the next level. Students will create animations, interactive artwork, photo filters and other exciting, artistic projects using code.

Instructors – Amanda Johnson, WVU Extension 4-H Jefferson County, and Cindy Smalley, WVU Extension 4-H Morgan County

This is 4-H! - Mondays 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8

Learn all about 4-H through week interactive hands on activities!

Instructors – Brooke Alt, WVU Extension 4-H Pendleton County, and Elizabeth Metheney, WVU Extension 4-H Hardy County

To register for a SPIN Club go to 4h.zsuite.org and enroll in 4-H with your county. Then select the “event” option to choose the topic.

For more information and help with the process contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621 or email m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu. 4-H is open to all youths.