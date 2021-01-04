Alternate Route 28 closed to through traffic

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

BURLINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Alternate Route 28 between Wiley Ford and Ridgeley is scheduled to be closed to through-traffic Monday and Tuesday as the West Virginia Division of Highways conducts a brush control project.

The closure will be between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and work is expected to be completed Tuesday.

The road will be re-opened during non-working hours. Message boards will be posted to warn motorists. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

The exact schedule is weather dependent.