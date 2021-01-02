Mineral County Commission to meet Monday, elect president

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Commission will hold a statutory meeting Monday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. as required by West Virginia State Law.

Purpose of the meeting will be to elect one of the three to serve as president of the commission for the next two years.

Traditionally, the commissioners have elected the member that is starting the last two years of his six-year term. If the current commissioners follow that practice, Richard Lechliter will once again be seated as president.

Roger Leatherman, who was re-elected to a second term in November, just finished up his term as president.

In other business, the commissioners will set the dates for their 2020 commission meetings, make any changes they wish in their appointments to represent the county on various boards and committees, and set the dates on which they will sit as the Board of Equalization and Review.

The next regular commission meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m.