Fire shooting victim identified as Winston Kent Redman

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Law enforcement has identified the person who died early Wednesday morning as the apparent result of an officer-involved shooting at the scene of a structure fire on Hooker Hollow Road.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Kent Redman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene following a physical altercation with deputies during which he had attempted to grab the service revolver of one of the deputies.

The altercation came as area fire companies were battling a fire at 1316 Hooker Hollow Road shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When the fire was called in, it had been reported that all occupants were out of the residence, however one subject was reported to have burns and another subject was experiencing breathing difficulty.

When fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene, one of the occupants of the residence, later identified as Redman, was found to be in the front of the residence with what appeared to be significant burn injuries. He was taken to a waiting EMS unit for treatment.

Personnel from New Creek Volunteer EMS began to care for Redman’s injuries, at which time he became agitated and combative with the providers and exited the ambulance. The EMS providers then requested assistance from the on-scene deputies, who were able to convince Redman to re-enter the ambulance to receive care for significant burn injuries. However, officers said he continued to be argumentative and behave erratically.

As EMS personnel attempted to care for Redman’s injuries, and he continued to be combative. As one of the deputies was entering the ambulance to assist EMS, Redman lunged from the stretcher, shoving a paramedic away and pushing the deputy off the rear step of the ambulance. Redman then grabbed the officer’s holstered firearm.

Those on the scene said Redman grabbed the officer’s handgun with both hands and was trying to release it from the holster as he exited the ambulance. As the second deputy began to assist the first deputy in gaining control of Redman, Redman pulled away from him, continuing to attempt to get the gun from its holster while the initial deputy was fighting to maintain control of the weapon. The second deputy observed that the retention hood on the holster had been released and Redman was pulling on the weapon as the first deputy began yelling that Redman was getting his gun. The second deputy then drew his weapon and fired one round, striking Redman.

EMS began immediate care of Redman, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were sustained by either deputy or the involved EMS providers.

West Virginia State Police were requested to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate the cause of the fire. Both of those investigations are ongoing currently.

The Mineral County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.

A female occupant of the residence at the time of the fire was also transported from the scene to WV Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital for breathing problems because of smoke inhalation.

Two other occupants of the residence at the time of the fire were able to exit without injury.

Firefighting operations continued throughout this incident, but the residence sustained major damage.

The two involved deputies have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.