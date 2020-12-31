Winter Storm Warning issued

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Alert from Mineral County 911: Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m. Saturday

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one third of an inch, with the highest amounts in the higher elevations. A small snow or sleet accumulation is also possible at the onset.

* WHERE...Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow and sleet at the start, will move into the area Friday midday and then gradually change to rain Friday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* AFFECTED AREAS: WESTERN MINERAL ... GARRETT ... CENTRAL AND EASTERN ALLEGANY ... EASTERN GRANT ... EASTERN MINERAL ... WESTERN GRANT ... EXTREME WESTERN ALLEGANY

Instructions:

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.