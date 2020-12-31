2021 to bring town election for Ridgeley

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

RIDGLEY – The seats of the mayor and all council members are up for election June 8 in Ridgeley.

Those interested in running for town office can apply at the Ridgeley town hall Jan. 11 through Jan. 30 during regular business hours.

Those filing for the mayor’s seat must be 21 years or older, a resident for one year and a registered voter. The filing fee for mayor is $50.

For council, residents must be 18 years of age, a resident for six months and a registered voter. The filing fee for council is $25.

Mark Jones is the sitting mayor and serving on the council are Warren Harness, Nick Imes, Duke Lantz, Don McFarland and Jim Twigg.