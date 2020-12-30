UPDATE: Fire marshal investigating Hooker Hollow fire

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

NEW CREEK - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a Hooker Hollow Road residence early Wednesday morning.

One person was injured during the fire and taken to WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital for treatment, while another person, who was also injured and to be transported to PVH, got into an altercation with two Mineral County Sheriff’s Deputies and died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

According to a spokesperson for the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, they were alerted to the fire at 1316 Hooker Hollow Road at 6:21 a.m., and arrived on the scene to find a one-story single family dwelling with fire evident on the first floor and basement.

It was reported that all occupants were out of the residence prior to the arrival of the fire department. One patient was found to have experienced burns from the fire and the crew from ambulance 38-71 immediately attended to the patient upon their arrival. Fire crews from both New Creek and Keyser began fire attack operations.

During medical treatment, the patient became combative and belligerent with EMS personnel. Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department were already on scene and were requested by EMS to assist with the escalating situation. Shortly after the deputies arrived to assist EMS personnel, the patient departed from the ambulance towards them. A struggle ensued and the patient attempted to disarm one of the deputies. The second deputy that was on scene discharged his service weapon during the incident and struck the subject, who was declared dead at the scene by the Mineral County medical examiner.

No EMS or police personnel were injured in the incident.

The second resident who was injured was treated by and transported to PVH by New Creek EMS personnel.

Despite being hampered by minimal staffing, fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in under an hour. They remained on the scene for extensive overhaul.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office was contacted to assist with the investigation of the fire.

Chief Amtower of the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank all agencies involved in the incident, including the Mineral County 911 center.

“We would also like the community to keep our residents and emergency responders that were involved in this incident in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“Lastly, we would like to request that our community please keep in mind that only official press releases from emergency services should be considered in situations like this. Unfortunately, social media allows for occasional misinformation to be spread regarding incidents, which can cause further issues for the victims and responders.”

Emergency crews that assisted on the scene included:

New Creek – Engine, Tower, Tanker, Response, 38-70 and 38-71

Keyser – Engine 33-11 and Squad 33

Fountain – Engine/Rescue 392, Tanker 39 and 39-71

Burlington – Tanker 44

Potomac – Squad 22

Tri Towns – Truck 24 (cancelled)

Barton – Engine/Tanker 191

Bloomington – Engine/Tanker 106

Rawlings – Engine/Rescue 471 – fill in at Keyser station 1

Maysville – Engine/Tanker 200 – fill in at New Creek

Valley Medical – Paramedic 887 (covered EMS for New Creek)

Mineral County Sheriff’s Department

West Virginia State Police

West Virginia Department of Highways

West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

New Creek Water Association