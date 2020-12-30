One dead following shooting at fire scene

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

NEW CREEK - A person who rescue personnel were attempting to load onto an ambulance at the scene of a structure fire early Wednesday jumped from the ambulance, grabbed a deputy’s gun and died after being shot during an altercation with the officers.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral County 911 received a call reporting a structure fire on Hooker Hollow Road, New Creek, at approximately 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene, as well as EMS. New Creek Volunteer Fire Department was the incident command.

Upon arrival of the fire and rescue units, one patient was found with burns and EMS treatment began.

As EMS personnel were providing care to the patient, the patient became combative and uncooperative and law enforcement was requested to assist the ambulance personnel at the scene.

As sheriff units were responding to the ambulance, the patient shoved a paramedic and jumped from the ambulance and grabbed one of the officers. The patient and officer struggled, and the patient grabbed the officer’s holstered firearm and began to attempt to disarm the officer. A struggle ensued between both officers and the subject as he continued to try to remove the weapon from its holster.

As the subject worked to remove the firearm, the second officer fired one round from his duty weapon and struck the subject.

The subject was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston for autopsy.

None of the involved officers or EMS personnel were injured in this incident.

The West Virginia State Police are completing an investigation into the use of force incident and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is completing an investigation into the origin of the fire.

The name of the subject was withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Additional information will be released pending the outcome of the investigation by the involved agencies.