Carpendale officials remind residents of new fireworks rules

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – As residents plan for New Year’s celebrations, Carpendale residents are reminded that fireworks are only permitted New Year’s Eve till 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

All fireworks must be “consumer fireworks,” as the use of homemade or commercial blasting agents is prohibited by the town ordinance.

The Carpendale Town Hall will be closed from Dec. 31 until Jan. 4 and will remain closed during the month of January due to coronavirus concerns.

Staff and officials are available via email at townofcarpendale@gmail.com or by phone 304-738-1612. Water and sewage bills can be dropped in the provided drop slot located in the main door of the town hall.

There will be no town council meeting in January as the town continues its mitigation efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

As winter weather remains in the forecast residents are reminded that if there is two or more inches of snow, parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes including Heiskell Boulevard, Robin Drive, Skyline Drive, Poplar Street and Buser Street.

Residents with a fire hydrant in the area their home are asked to keep the area around it clear.